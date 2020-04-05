Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Patterson Companies worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

