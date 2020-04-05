Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.12 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

