Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.25 Million Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of K12 worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of K12 by 2,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 283,137 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth about $4,893,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of K12 by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 98,245 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti reduced their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

LRN opened at $20.74 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $849.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

