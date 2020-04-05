Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.29 Million Position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

