Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.25% of Vishay Precision Group worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VPG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Vishay Precision Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

