Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.66 Million Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,692 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avangrid worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 27.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 93.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of AGR opened at $39.89 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

