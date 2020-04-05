Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Boot Barn worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $310.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

