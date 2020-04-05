Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Pluralsight worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 787,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth about $6,214,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth about $3,991,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 211,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PS. William Blair began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

PS opened at $9.83 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,974 shares of company stock worth $1,487,140 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

