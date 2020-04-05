Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of American Assets Trust worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 405,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.94 per share, with a total value of $425,921.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAT stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

