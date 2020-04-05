Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Upland Software worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

