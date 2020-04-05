Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of BP Midstream Partners worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 169,430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $8.84 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $997.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.