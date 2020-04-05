Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

