Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Cadence Bancorp worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 533,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

