Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.82 Million Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Sierra Wireless worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

