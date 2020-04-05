Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.94 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Plexus worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 1,143,563 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.