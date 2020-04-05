Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 162.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of SPX Flow worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

SPX Flow stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

