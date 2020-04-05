Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Lithia Motors worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.22.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.