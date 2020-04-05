Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Marten Transport worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after buying an additional 186,682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marten Transport by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marten Transport by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

