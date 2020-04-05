Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Oceaneering International worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,477,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,474 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 452,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis bought 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

