Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Altus Midstream worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

Shares of ALTM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTM. Barclays lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

