Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 120,326 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.21% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.