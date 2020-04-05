Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 381,054 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,054 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.24% of ORBCOMM worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,271 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 542,923 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

