Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

