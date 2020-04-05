Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,470 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Q2 worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Q2 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $56.21 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,664 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $1,431,435.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,970.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,773 shares of company stock valued at $28,542,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

