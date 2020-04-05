Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,191 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 115,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of ADT worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

