Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 145,973 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sensient Technologies worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,849,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,484,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,113,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.