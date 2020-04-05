Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 268,416 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 273,739 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.