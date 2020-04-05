Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,433 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Monro worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

