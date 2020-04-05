Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 968,751 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 968,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Kinross Gold worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 958,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 208,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,689,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

