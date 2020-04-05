Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of POSCO worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

PKX opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.18. POSCO has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.