Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur Daimler nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Sell” mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 10:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Daimler alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 51,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,668. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.