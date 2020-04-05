GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market cap of $170,919.55 and $181.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

