Golem Price Up 8% Over Last Week (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, OOOBTC, Iquant and Bithumb. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 8% against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbe, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Livecoin, Zebpay, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Tidex, BitMart, BitBay, Binance, Cobinhood, WazirX, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Gate.io, Braziliex, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns, ABCC, DragonEX, BigONE, Tux Exchange, Koinex, Cryptopia, Liqui, OOOBTC, Iquant, Mercatox, GOPAX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.