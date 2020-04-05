Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $709.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

