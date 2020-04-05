Gossipcoin (GOSS) Market Cap Reaches $11,216.71

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $11,216.71 and approximately $24.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02570600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00201377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net .

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

