Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Tops $80,771.29

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $80,771.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graft has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00789199 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

