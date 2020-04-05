Graviocoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $538.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $328,997.87 and approximately $538.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.02600123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,298,782,743 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,987,743 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.