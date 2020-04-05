GravityCoin (GXX) Tops One Day Volume of $829.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $148,293.76 and approximately $829.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

