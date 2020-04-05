Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will report $800.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.72 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $658.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

GBX opened at $13.12 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

