Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report sales of $32.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the lowest is $32.34 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $124.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.52 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

