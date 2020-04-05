GreenMed Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

