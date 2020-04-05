GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.02605200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

