GridCoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $404.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,828,269 coins and its circulating supply is 400,175,237 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

