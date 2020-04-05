Grimm (XGM) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:XGM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $114,582.10 and $1,101.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004753 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000155 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (XGM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 29,764,700 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.

Grimm Coin Trading

