Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.30 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00007023 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Bisq, KuCoin and Hotbit. Grin has a market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $37.42 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,378,520 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinall, KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.