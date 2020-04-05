Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 71,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

