GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

GSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX opened at $32.93 on Friday. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 253.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.