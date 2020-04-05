GuccioneCoin Achieves Market Cap of $26,368.22 (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. GuccioneCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,368.22 and approximately $81.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GuccioneCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00592979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007758 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Trading

GuccioneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GuccioneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GuccioneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.