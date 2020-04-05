Guider (GDR) Hits Market Cap of $7,332.97

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Guider has a market cap of $7,332.97 and approximately $139.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded down 65.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.04577700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037103 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars.

