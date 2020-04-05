Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,255.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $1,255.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nocks, Bleutrade, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00594960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007766 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 495,654,477 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Nocks, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

